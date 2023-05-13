 Karnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from Tiptur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from Tiptur

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from Tiptur

Nagesh lost to Congress's K Shadakshari by 17,652 votes, while Shanthakumar from the JD(S) was placed the third.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh | Twitter

Mumbai: Karnataka Education Minister and BJP leader BC Nagesh, who enforced the Hijab ban in Karnataka’s educational institutes and urged an economic boycott of Muslims in the state, has lost the elections from the Tiptur constituency.

Nagesh lost to Congress's K Shadakshari by 17,652 votes, while Shanthakumar from the JD(S) was placed the third.

Read Also
Karnataka: Student removes hijab, writes exam in Bengaluru college after principal intervenes
article-image

Nagesh had previosly won in 2008 and 2018 from Tiptur while Shadakshari was elected an MLA from this constituency in 2013.

As the results are being declared, Congress is set for a comfortable win in the southern state which will also mark BJP’s exit from the southern part of India. The Congress has been winning or leading in 137 out of 224 assembly seats way above the magic number of 113.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

With Congress poised to win Karnataka, know the education qualification of its leader Siddaramiah

With Congress poised to win Karnataka, know the education qualification of its leader Siddaramiah

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from...

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from...

Delhi: Teen allegedly ends life after scoring low marks in CBSE Class 12 exam

Delhi: Teen allegedly ends life after scoring low marks in CBSE Class 12 exam

Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate students as Delhi govt schools surpass average pass percentage

Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate students as Delhi govt schools surpass average pass percentage

Mumbai News: TISS awards degrees to 970 students at annual convocation

Mumbai News: TISS awards degrees to 970 students at annual convocation