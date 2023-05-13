Karnataka Election Results 2023: Education minister BC Nagesh, man behind hijab ban, loses from Tiptur

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh | Twitter

Mumbai: Karnataka Education Minister and BJP leader BC Nagesh, who enforced the Hijab ban in Karnataka’s educational institutes and urged an economic boycott of Muslims in the state, has lost the elections from the Tiptur constituency.

Nagesh lost to Congress's K Shadakshari by 17,652 votes, while Shanthakumar from the JD(S) was placed the third.

Nagesh had previosly won in 2008 and 2018 from Tiptur while Shadakshari was elected an MLA from this constituency in 2013.

As the results are being declared, Congress is set for a comfortable win in the southern state which will also mark BJP’s exit from the southern part of India. The Congress has been winning or leading in 137 out of 224 assembly seats way above the magic number of 113.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)