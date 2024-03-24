 Karnataka Board Exams For Classes 5, 8, 9, 10 To Begin Tomorrow
Get the latest update on Karnataka Board Exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 10. Revised schedule released by KSEAB following the Karnataka High Court's order. Exams to begin on March 25.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Following the Karnataka High Court's order, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the revised schedule for board exams for classes 5, 8, and 9. Originally scheduled to start on March 13, these exams will now commence on March 25.

Additionally, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for Class 10 students will also begin on the same date.

Here's a breakdown of the new schedule:

- Class 5 exams: March 25 and March 26

- Environmental Studies: March 25, 2:30pm to 4:30pm

- Mathematics: March 26, 10am to 12 noon

- Class 8 exams: March 25 to March 28

- Third language: March 25, 2:30pm to 5pm

- Mathematics: March 26, 10am to 12:30pm

- Science: March 27, 2:30pm to 5pm

- Social Science: March 28, 10am to 12:30pm

- Class 9 exams:

- Third language: March 25, 2pm to 5pm

- Mathematics: March 26, 10am to 1:15pm

- Science: March 27, 2pm to 5:15pm

- Social Science: March 28, 10am to 1:15pm

Exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 will be held in the afternoon on March 25 and March 27 to avoid any overlap with SSLC exams.

