Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: pass percentage stands at 74.67 %

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 | FP

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board today declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their score at the official website at karesults.nic.in.

As per the official data released, a total of 7,02,067 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams. Out of these, a total of 5,24,209 students have passed in the 2nd PUC Result 2023. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.67 percent.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical exam was conducted from January 25 to February 10. More than 7.27 lakh students had

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Year-wise Pass Percentage

2023- 74.67%

2022-61.88%

2021-100%

2020- 69.20%

2019- 61.73%

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263