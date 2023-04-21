Karnataka PUC 2 results out at karresults.nic.in; check details

According to media reports, over 7 lakh students took the Karnataka PUC II examination | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka PUC II: The Karnataka Pre University Education Department has announced the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 examination, and the link to see scorecards is now available on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Updates can also be found at pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Ananya K A, SM Koushik, and Tabasum Shaik were declared the top scorers in the 2nd PUC Result. To check their scores online, students must provide their board exam registration number. They must also choose a stream from the drop down menu. According to media reports, over 7 lakh students took the Karnataka PUC II examination and a total of a total of 5,24,209 students have passed it.

The Karnataka PUC exam was held at various exam sites throughout the state from March 9 to March 29, 2023. The exam was held in single shifts from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

To download Karnataka PUC 2 results: