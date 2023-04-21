 Karnataka PUC 2 results out at karresults.nic.in; check details
The Karnataka PUC exam was held at various exam sites throughout the state from March 9 to March 29, 2023. The exam was held in single shifts from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
According to media reports, over 7 lakh students took the Karnataka PUC II examination | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka PUC II: The Karnataka Pre University Education Department has announced the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 examination, and the link to see scorecards is now available on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Updates can also be found at pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Ananya K A, SM Koushik, and Tabasum Shaik were declared the top scorers in the 2nd PUC Result. To check their scores online, students must provide their board exam registration number. They must also choose a stream from the drop down menu. According to media reports, over 7 lakh students took the Karnataka PUC II examination and a total of a total of 5,24,209 students have passed it.

To download Karnataka PUC 2 results:

  • Navigate to the Karnataka results website at karresults.nic.in.

  • Open the link to Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 on the home page.

  • Enter your registration number to log in.

  • View and save your scorecard.

