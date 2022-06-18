Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared, know how to check at karresults.nic.in

Today, June 18, the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has announced the Class 12, or Pre-University Certificate (PUC), results for the 2022 board exams. For nearly 6.8 lakh students, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 a.m. The second PUC result 2022 link will be hosted on the Karnataka 12th Result 2022 board official website — karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 61.88 percent. The PUC examination board conducted the Class 12 exams across the state from April 22 to May 18, 2022.

The department will also announce the second PUC result 2022 for repeaters in addition to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 for normal students. According to officials from the Education Department, 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, and 21,928 private applicants have enrolled for the exam this year.

Here's how to check result:

Go to the official website of Karnataka PUC Board - karresults.nic.in Select the designated Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 link Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth and submit. Download Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022.