e-Paper Get App

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared, know how to check at karresults.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

Today, June 18, the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has announced the Class 12, or Pre-University Certificate (PUC), results for the 2022 board exams. For nearly 6.8 lakh students, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 a.m. The second PUC result 2022 link will be hosted on the Karnataka 12th Result 2022 board official website — karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 61.88 percent. The PUC examination board conducted the Class 12 exams across the state from April 22 to May 18, 2022.

The department will also announce the second PUC result 2022 for repeaters in addition to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 for normal students. According to officials from the Education Department, 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, and 21,928 private applicants have enrolled for the exam this year.

Here's how to check result:

  1. Go to the official website of Karnataka PUC Board - karresults.nic.in

  2. Select the designated Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 link

  3. Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth and submit.

  4. Download Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared, know how to check at karresults.nic.in

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath protests live updates: Scheme rolled out after wide-ranging consultations, says Rajnath

Agnipath protests live updates: Scheme rolled out after wide-ranging consultations, says Rajnath

'This one's for my papa': India pacer Avesh Khan dedicates career-best figures of 4-18 against SA in...

'This one's for my papa': India pacer Avesh Khan dedicates career-best figures of 4-18 against SA in...

Who is Islamic State–Khorasan Province group that attacked Kabul Gurudwara?

Who is Islamic State–Khorasan Province group that attacked Kabul Gurudwara?

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.83 crore

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.83 crore

'You are an inspiration': Hardik Pandya on Dinesh Karthik after wicketkeeper batsman's heroics help...

'You are an inspiration': Hardik Pandya on Dinesh Karthik after wicketkeeper batsman's heroics help...