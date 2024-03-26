Karnataka 1st PUC Supplementary Exam 2024 Schedule Released

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently published the schedule for the Karnataka 1st PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024. The supplementary exam for the Karnataka 1st pre-university certificate (PUC) will take place from May 20 to 31. The board is expected to declare the results for the Karnataka 1st PUC board supplementary exam 2024 in the last week of March.

Following the announcement, students will have until April 20, 2024, to register for the Karnataka PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024. Please note that a supplementary examination fee will be required for registration.

Exam Time:

1st PUC supplementary exam 2024 in two shifts

Morning Shift: 10:15 am to 1:30 pm

Afternoon Shift: 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm.

On May 31, Hindustani Music, information technology, retail automobile, and beauty and wellness will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

How to download the datesheet?

Visist the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage of the website, click on the examination tab.,

New tab will appear on the screen.

Click on the link for the Karnataka PUC timetable 2024 1st year.

The Karnataka Board 1st PUC timetable 2024 PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the pdf of the timetable.

Take a prinout for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website if there is any doubt or required any latest update.