 'Karma Bites You Back' Indian Student Who Insulted Woman On LinkedIn Meets Her Again During His Job Interview
A college student insulted a woman on LinkedIn, calling her a "diversity hire." He later found himself in a job interview with the same woman, who was his interviewer. The story, shared by Pranav Mehta, has gone viral with over 63.3k views, leaving many curious about the outcome of the student's job application.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
The post has gone viral on social media, garnering over 63.3k views so far. | X @i_pranavmehta

A college student learned a hard lesson when he discovered that his job interviewer was the same woman he had previously shamed on LinkedIn as a "diversity hire."

Pranav Mehta, a former IITian and ex-Microsoft employee, shared the story on social media.

He explained how one of his female friends, who works at a startup, received a LinkedIn message from a college student seeking a referral for a job opening.

“One of my female friends working at a startup, got a message on Linkedin a few weeks back from a college kid asking for a referral for a sde-1 opening,” Mehta wrote on the social media platform X.

“She didn't find the resume good enough & asked him to improve it further before applying,” he revealed.

Instead of taking it as constructive criticism and working on his CV, the student began to insult the woman he had approached for a referral.

He not only shamed her as a “diversity hire” but told her that she was not capable of advising him.

Despite this, the student managed to secure a referral elsewhere and landed an interview at the same startup. However, he was shocked to find that his interviewer was the same woman he had insulted online.

"Karma bites you back in ways you cant even fathom," Mehta noted on X. "Though she didn't let the past experience affect her decision for candidature, but guy was scared as hell."

The story quickly gained traction on X, with users commenting on the situation:

“Regardless of gender etc, it’s utterly stupid to unprovokedly insult a senior employee of a company you want to work in. Even if you get hired you're starting off with a beef with a senior employee,” wrote one X user named Aman in the comments section.

“It's a small world. I've seen similar instances happen time and again,” Karan said.

While another said, "She should absolutely use the past experience to inform her judgement. At the end of the day you're hiring them not just for the skill but the overall value they bring to the table."

"And someone who behaves in this toxic manner would not find a place in my team irresp of skills," X user Chhavi opined.

The post has gone viral on social media, garnering over 63.3k views so far. Many are now eager to know what happened next, curious to find out if the student was ultimately selected for the job despite his past behavior.

