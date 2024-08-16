 JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

The application correction window will open on October 7 and close on October 9. As per the official notification, the application must be submitted online only.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for 455 Stenographer posts against advertisement numbers 24 and 25/2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these Stenographer positions starting September 6, 2024, by visiting JSSC's official website at jssc.nic.in. The online application can be submitted until October 5, 2024.

The application correction window will open on October 7 and close on October 9. As per the official notification, the application must be submitted online only.

FPJ Shorts
School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral
School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?
Adani Energy Solutions Share Trade In Red Despite MSCI Inclusion
Adani Energy Solutions Share Trade In Red Despite MSCI Inclusion
Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital
Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

Application forms submitted by any other means will not be accepted under any circumstances. The Jharkhand Stenographer Notification 2024 PDF has been released for 455 Stenographer vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Stenographer Notification PDF

Eligibility Criteria & Selection Process:

Graduates aged 21 and above can submit their application forms for JSSC Steno vacancy from September 5 onwards. The selection process includes a written exam and a skill test. Successful candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month. Check the key highlights in the table below.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

2. Register on the portal and proceed with the application process

3. Fill in all the required details

4. Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format and size

5. Pay the application fee and submit the application form

6. Download a copy of the submitted application and print it for future reference

Vacancy Breakdown:

- Unreserved (UR): 182

- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 118

- Scheduled Caste (SC): 45

- OBC-1: 37

- OBC-2: 27

- EWS: 45

- Total (Fresh Vacancies): 454

- Backlog Vacancy: 1

- Total: 455

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection...

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection...

DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List

DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List

UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Released For Aug 28 To Sept 4 Exams; Admit Card Soon

UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Released For Aug 28 To Sept 4 Exams; Admit Card Soon

JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Today; Apply NOW!

JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Today; Apply NOW!