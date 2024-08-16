JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

Representative image

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for 455 Stenographer posts against advertisement numbers 24 and 25/2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these Stenographer positions starting September 6, 2024, by visiting JSSC's official website at jssc.nic.in. The online application can be submitted until October 5, 2024.

The application correction window will open on October 7 and close on October 9. As per the official notification, the application must be submitted online only.

Application forms submitted by any other means will not be accepted under any circumstances. The Jharkhand Stenographer Notification 2024 PDF has been released for 455 Stenographer vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Stenographer Notification PDF

Eligibility Criteria & Selection Process:

Graduates aged 21 and above can submit their application forms for JSSC Steno vacancy from September 5 onwards. The selection process includes a written exam and a skill test. Successful candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month. Check the key highlights in the table below.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

2. Register on the portal and proceed with the application process

3. Fill in all the required details

4. Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format and size

5. Pay the application fee and submit the application form

6. Download a copy of the submitted application and print it for future reference

Vacancy Breakdown:

- Unreserved (UR): 182

- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 118

- Scheduled Caste (SC): 45

- OBC-1: 37

- OBC-2: 27

- EWS: 45

- Total (Fresh Vacancies): 454

- Backlog Vacancy: 1

- Total: 455