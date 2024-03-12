JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Admit Card Today at jpsc.gov.in

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (JPSC CCE Prelims 2024) today, March 12. Candidates who have registered for the examination can access their admit cards via the official website of the commission, jpsc.gov.in.
Here are the key details for candidates:
Date and Time:
Admit cards released: March 12
Examination Date: March 17
General Studies paper 1: 10 am to 12 pm
General Studies paper 2: 2 pm to 4 pm
How to Download Admit Card:
Visit the official portal of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in
Search for the JPSC CSE Prelims hall ticket 2024 download link on the homepage
Click on the link to access the JPSC admit card
Enter your login credentials, including registration number and date of birth or password
Submit the required fields
The Jharkhand JPSC hall ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Candidates are instructed to carefully examine all the information provided on the admit card, including the instructions for the examination.