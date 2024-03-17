Job Aspirants Allege Question Paper Leak In Jharkhand PSC Prelims; Government Denies Claims | Representative Image

A section of job aspirants created a ruckus in two examination centres in Chatra and Jamtara districts on Sunday, alleging that the question paper of the Jharkhand PSC's prelims was leaked.



The government, however, rejected the allegations, stating that the JPSC preliminary examination was conducted according to the rules.



A section of candidates who appeared for the examination at the Upendranath Verma Inter College in Chatra alleged that the seal of the question paper was broken at the principal's office before the schedule.



Alleging paper leak, they created a ruckus.

Read Also Mass Detention In Bihar Paper Leak Scandal: Over 270 Aspirants Detained By Police

On getting to know about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap and SP Vikas Pandey went to the centre.



Additional Collector Arvind Kumar, who was the nodal officer for the examination, said the allegations of the paper leak were baseless.



About a dozen aspirants in an examination hall were creating a ruckus, he said, adding that it went peacefully in the eight other halls of the centre.



A section of aspirants at JJS College in Jamtara's Mihijam also created a ruckus, alleging paper leak. They claimed that the question paper of General Studies was opened before it reached the examination hall.



Deputy Commissioner Kumud Sahay and Sub-Divisional Officer Anant Kumar visited the centre after receiving information about the incident.



Kumar said that there was no possibility of a paper leak but the allegations will be investigated.



In January, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination was cancelled as the question paper was leaked hours before the test, conducted by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, was to start.