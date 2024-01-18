JNUSU Election: Students Stage Gherao At Dean's Office Protesting Delay In Polls

JNUSU Election: Students Stage Gherao At Dean's Office Protesting Dealy In Polls |

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to the forefront on Wednesday, staging a protest outside the Dean of Students (DoS) office. The demonstration, organised by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), aimed to voice their frustration over the prolonged delay in conducting students' union elections within the university.

"WeWantOurUnionBack" and infrastructure redressal

The rallying cry of "WeWantOurUnionBack" echoed through the protest as students demanded the immediate release of dates for the much-anticipated students' union elections. The absence of such elections in JNU for the past four years, with the last one being held in 2019, fueled the urgency behind the demonstration. Alongside electoral concerns, students also voiced their demands for the revocation of proctorial inquiries and redressal of critical infrastructural issues within the university.

JNUSU's call to action

In a statement issued post-protest, the JNUSU outlined their multifaceted demands. These included not only the swift commencement of union elections but also the resolution of infrastructural challenges, such as the opening of the Barack Hostel and the release of the hostel single seater list. Despite a meeting with the Associate DoS, the response regarding election dates remained ambiguous. The JNUSU, expressing dissatisfaction, has called upon the student community to join their cause, urging non-cooperation with the administration until the official announcement of election dates. Additionally, they have scheduled a 'Postcard Campaign' on Thursday at the SL-SIS lawn, aiming to amplify their call for greater "campus democracy."

As the JNU campus reverberates with the echoes of student demands, tension mounts, and the call for union elections gains momentum. The situation remains fluid, and the university administration faces increasing pressure to address the students' concerns.

(Inputs from PTI)