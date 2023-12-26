JNU Unveils Monumental Tribute Wall: Honoring 1,040 Freedom Fighters Nationwide

Representative pics

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is gearing up for a significant milestone as it prepares to inaugurate a tribute wall that will stand as a testament to the sacrifices of 1,040 freedom fighters from across India.

The Chakra Foundation's Vision

The brainchild of the Chakra Foundation, a Chennai-based NGO, the tribute wall will be an imposing structure, standing at 10 feet in height and stretching across 60 feet in length. Shaped like an "old file," the wall will feature the names of freedom fighters engraved on marble granite plaques. At its heart, a statue of 'Bharat Mata' and a towering 100-foot high national flag will symbolize the spirit of India's freedom struggle.

An official from JNU revealed that the construction work, initiated 4-5 months ago, is nearing completion, with the inauguration scheduled for February 2024. The tribute wall, located outside the JNU convention centre, will not merely be a static monument. It will be open to school children every month, aiming to cultivate awareness among the younger generation about the diverse freedom fighters from different states.

Interactive Learning: QR Codes and Multilingual App

Apart from its imposing structure, what sets this tribute wall apart is its educational approach. Each side of the wall will boast a pillar with the national emblem of India (symbol of four lions) and a QR code. Students can scan these codes through a specially designed app to access information about each freedom fighter in audio (mp3), visual (mp4), or written format, available in 12 different languages.

75 Tribute Walls Across the Country

Chakra Rajasekar, the founder of the Chakra Foundation, shared his vision for spreading awareness about freedom fighters from both the Northern and Southern parts of the country. This initiative extends beyond JNU, with tribute walls planned at 75 different locations nationwide, including Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Gujarat, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The project is funded through donations received by the NGO, and Chakra Rajasekar emphasised the importance of recognising the support received. The names of donors and supporters will be engraved at the bottom of the tribute wall, ensuring their acknowledgement for contributing to this historic initiative.

(Inputs from PTI)