JNU extends registration date for winter semester

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the registration deadline for the winter semester to May 13. This was the second time that the date of registration, which began on April 27, has been extended.

Manoj Kumar Manuj, the assistant registrar, announced on Tuesday that the last date of registration for continuing students (of the monsoon semester 2021 of the academic year 2021-2022) has been extended to 13.05.2022.

Registration for the continuing students admitted for the monsoon semester of 2021 began on April 27 and was scheduled to end on May 1. It was originally scheduled to end on May 9.

Students must register for courses at the beginning of each semester under the semester system followed by the university.

A student may not attend a course without registering and may not receive any credits until he or she formally registers for the course by the scheduled date.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:17 PM IST