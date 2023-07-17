JNU Admissions 2023: Online Applications Begin For UG, Proficiency Programmes

Jawaharlal Nehru University | File Photo

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University has started inviting online applications for admission into its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programmes for the upcoming academic year.

For the new session, the university is accepting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions, JNU said in a statement.

In a notification issued on July 16, the varsity said, "JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24." The online admission window for the UG courses will close on August 2, the university said.

According to JNU, CUET-UG scores will be applicable for admission into all its programmes -- BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology, and all its Certificate of Proficiency programmes.

Candidates interested to opt for JNU's BTech course in the upcoming session will have to appear for JEE Mains.

The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the results of CUET-UG, the second-largest entrance exam in the country. Over 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.

