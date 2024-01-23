JKSSB Releases Accounts Assistant 2024 Exam Admit Cards: Download Now!

JNV LEST 2024: Admit Card Out At navodaya.gov.in; Exam On February 10 |

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the release of admit cards for the OMR Based Written Examination scheduled for January 28, 2024, for the post of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department. Candidates aspiring to appear for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Key Highlights:

Admit Card Release: The JKSSB has issued the admit cards for the OMR Based Written Examination on January 22, 2024.

Examination Date: The Written Examination for the Accounts Assistant position in the Finance Department is scheduled for January 28, 2024.

Download Procedure:

Visit the official website: jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, locate and click on "Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department scheduled to be held on 28.01.2024."

Enter your login details as prompted on the new page.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen; download and print it for future reference.

In case of any difficulties or issues related to the admit card download, candidates can contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) during office hours. Additionally, queries can be emailed to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. The Help Desk will be active from January 22, 2024, to January 28, 2024.

Aspirants are advised to adhere to the given instructions and ensure a hassle-free download of their admit cards well in advance of the examination date.