JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stayed its single Bench's judgment regarding canceling the selection process for the post of JE ( Jalshakti department) and SI (Home), on Friday.

A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to another side to be returned within four weeks.

"Meanwhile, the appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, the result of the same shall await further orders from this Court," the court said as per the court order.

Subsequent to the judgment by the court's Single Bench, JKSSB postponed the computer-based examination for Sub Inspector till further notification.