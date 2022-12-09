e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here

A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to another side to be returned within four weeks.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo |
Follow us on

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stayed its single Bench's judgment regarding canceling the selection process for the post of JE ( Jalshakti department) and SI (Home), on Friday.

A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to another side to be returned within four weeks.

Read Also
JKSSB recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 locations in J&K
article-image

"Meanwhile, the appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, the result of the same shall await further orders from this Court," the court said as per the court order.

Subsequent to the judgment by the court's Single Bench, JKSSB postponed the computer-based examination for Sub Inspector till further notification.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Headmaster in custody for allegedly using Indian tricolour to clean desk, blackboard

Jharkhand: Headmaster in custody for allegedly using Indian tricolour to clean desk, blackboard

Sri Lanka: Cyclone Mandous forces shutdown of schools due to pollution

Sri Lanka: Cyclone Mandous forces shutdown of schools due to pollution

Everything you need to know about SSC GD Constable Exam

Everything you need to know about SSC GD Constable Exam

IIT Hyderabad sees 108 job offers, highest offer at this amount in placements phase 1

IIT Hyderabad sees 108 job offers, highest offer at this amount in placements phase 1

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here