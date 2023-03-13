 JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card out for download; check details here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card out for download; check details here

JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card out for download; check details here

The examination will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Level-2 Admit Card, which will show the Name and Address of the Test Center, will be made available three days prior to the exam dates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
JKSSB has released the admit card for the examination | Representative pic

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the examination conducted for the post of Accounts Assistant.

The exam will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2023. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Level 1 admit cards or City Intimation was released on the official website of JKSSB from March 9 to March 12, 2023.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Viral video of drunk teacher leads to villagers locking down govt school in Doda
article-image

The Final / Level-2 Admit Card, which will show the Name and Address of the Test Center, will be made available three days prior to the exam dates.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance admit card: steps to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference

For Direct link to download, click here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar school examination board results expected soon; click to know more

Bihar school examination board results expected soon; click to know more

AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration begins tomorrow; click here to apply

AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration begins tomorrow; click here to apply

MP TET answer key 2023 out on official website; click here for direct link

MP TET answer key 2023 out on official website; click here for direct link

IAF releases AFCAT (I) 2023 result on its website; check here for more details

IAF releases AFCAT (I) 2023 result on its website; check here for more details

Students claim mix-up in question paper during DU's SoL exam

Students claim mix-up in question paper during DU's SoL exam