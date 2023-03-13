JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card out for download; check details here

JKSSB has released the admit card for the examination | Representative pic

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the examination conducted for the post of Accounts Assistant.

The exam will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2023. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Level 1 admit cards or City Intimation was released on the official website of JKSSB from March 9 to March 12, 2023.

The Final / Level-2 Admit Card, which will show the Name and Address of the Test Center, will be made available three days prior to the exam dates.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Finance admit card: steps to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference

For Direct link to download, click here.