JKSSB 2024: Jammu And Kashmir Services Selection Board Supervisor Exam Results Declared!

The JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024 was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. The results have been made public on jkssb.nic.in, the JKSSB's official website.

The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the revised/final answer key for the written examination held for the post of Supervisor in the Social Welfare Department, District Cadre, as per notification dated July 9, 2024. Consequently, the result/score-sheet, based on the performance of candidates who appeared in the written test on June 23, 2024, has also been released.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

The result/score sheet is solely based on the candidates' performance in the OMR-based examination, with selection criteria comprising 95 marks for the objective type multiple-choice examination and an additional 5 marks for candidates with Home Science, Child Development, or Sociology as one of their subjects.

However, mere inclusion in the result/score-sheet does not guarantee a candidate's eligibility for document verification or selection. Candidates must meet all other eligibility conditions as stipulated, with the Board's decision in this regard being final. The JKSSB will call candidates within the consideration zone, based on their merit according to the notified criteria, for document verification. The schedule for this verification process will be announced separately.

On June 23, 2024, a written exam was held for the position of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department, District Cadre. To view the results, any candidate who appeared can do so by following the instructions below.