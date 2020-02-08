JKBOSE class 11 result declared for Jammu division; check at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE class 11 result for Jammu Division. Candidates who appeared for the JKBOSE class 11 examination can check their result now at the official website of JKBOSE-- jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE 11th Class result for Jammu division is also available on a third party portal (indiaresults.com).

In the last few weeks, the board has released the JKBOSE Class12 results for the Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil and Leh divisions. Along with these, the board has also released the results for the Class 10 students from the same divisions.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu division result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of class 11th Kargil division

Step 3: Search your result by your roll number

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its print out.