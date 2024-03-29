JKBOSE Amends Exam Timetable For 2024 To Avoid Clash With Lok Sabha Elections, Official Notice Inside

Representational image

The timetable for the annual regular examinations in 2024 for the Class 11 soft zone and the Class 10, 11, and 12 hard zone areas has been amended by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The dates of the exams have been changed to avoid conflicting with the Lok Sabha elections. The JKBOSE amended timetable for 2024 states that the hard zone area examinations for Class 10 will take place from April 4 to May 9, while the soft zone area exams for Class 11 will take place from April 2 to May 1.

The official announcement stated that the Class 11 annual regular 2024 examination in the soft zone and the annual regular 2024 examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12 in the hard zone area have been postponed. These exams will now take place on new dates and will be conducted in two sessions, morning and evening.

Class 10 hard zone revised schedule:

Candidates are advised to refer to the revised date sheet for JKBOSE Class 10 exams in the hard zone for the year 2024. The exam dates and subjects are as follows:

- April 4: (Vocational subjects) - agriculture, apparels, makeup and home furnishing, automotive, beauty and wellness, health care, IT and ITES, physical education and sports, plumbing, retail, security, telecommunication, tourism and hospitality, electronics and hardware.

- April 8: Music

- April 12: (Additional or optional subjects) - Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit.

- April 15: Painting

- April 21: Home Science

- April 23: Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)

- April 28: Computer Science

- April 30: General English

- May 2: Hindi or Urdu

- May 4: Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science)

- May 9: Computer Science

Class 12 science stream hard zone revised schedule:

Revised dates for the JKBOSE Class 12 science stream exams in 2024 are provided below. Candidates can refer to the schedule:

- April 8: Geography

- April 15: Geology, Bio-technology, Microbiology, Biochemistry

- April 21: (Vocational Subjects) - IT and ITES/Retail/Healthcare/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Physical Education and Sports/Telecommunication/Plumbing/Electronics and Hardware/Automotive/Apparel/Makeup and Home Furnishing

- April 23: General English

- April 28: Chemistry

- April 30: Biology (Botany and Zoology), Statistics

- May 2: Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology

- May 4: Physics

- May 9: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

For revised schedule of class 11, click on the link - Official Notice