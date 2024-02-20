JK Home Department Refers 4,000 Police Constable Vacancies To Services Selection Board After 4-Year Wait | Representative Image

Ending an over four-year wait, the Jammu and Kashmir Home department has referred more than 4,000 vacancies in police constable posts to the Services Selection Board, officials said on Tuesday.

The posts of constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police were last advertised in 2019.

About 4,022 posts are now being advertised that will result in strengthening the ranks of constables in the force, which is at the forefront of counter-insurgency operations in the Union Territory.

"This will greatly help in reinforcing the capability of law enforcement to effectively address various security challenges and maintain peace and order," an official spokesperson said.

This initiative will not only contribute towards enhancing the overall security apparatus of Jammu and Kashmir but also create employment opportunities for the local youth, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police was feeling the strain of manpower crunch, stemming from the absence of recruitment at the constable level that affected operational readiness and delivery mechanism.

The recruitment process will be conducted soon by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for aspiring candidates applying in the recruitment process, the spokesperson said.

He said the move also reflects the government's resolve of generating employment opportunities for the local youth, besides reaffirmation of its commitment towards strengthening the law enforcement agencies and ensuring the safety and security of people of the region.