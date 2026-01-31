 J&K Govt Announces Hike In Monthly Honorarium Of Vocational Trainers
Jammu and Kashmir Government announced an increase in honorarium for Vocational Trainers under Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI, effective April 1, 2024. Trainers engaged before April 2022 will receive Rs 25,000/month, and those after will get Rs 22,000/month. The hike reflects the government’s commitment to skill education and teacher welfare amid rising responsibilities.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
J&K Govt Announces Hike In Monthly Honorarium Of Vocational Trainers | Representational Image

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday announced a hike in the honorarium of Vocational Trainers engaged under Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

As per the decision, the Vocational Trainers engaged before April 1, 2022, will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, while the VTs engaged on or after April 1, 2022. will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 22,000.

They were receiving a monthly honorarium at the rates of Rs 24,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

The enhanced honorarium rates will be effective from April 1, 2024, and the Vocational Training Partners shall disburse the due arrears in favour of VTs as per the revised rates, the spokesperson said.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said this decision reflects the Government's continued commitment to improving the quality of skill-based education and enhancing the welfare of teachers who play a pivotal role in equipping students with employable skills.

"Vocational Teachers have been instrumental in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry-oriented practical training, thereby contributing to workforce readiness and economic development of Jammu and Kashmir", she said.

The minister also said the enhanced honorarium will provide better financial support and motivation to Vocational Teachers, recognising their dedication, expertise and sustained service in nurturing technical and vocational competencies among students.

She reiterated the Government's continuous resolve to take proactive measures for the welfare of teachers and overall advancement of the education sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

The hike was finalised after careful consideration of long-pending demands and representations received from Vocational Teachers as well as review of prevailing economic conditions and increasing responsibilities entrusted to vocational educators, the spokesperson said.

