 J&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Ministry Of External Affairs To Ensure Safety Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In Iran After Airstrikes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Ministry Of External Affairs To Ensure Safety Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In Iran After Airstrikes

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Ministry Of External Affairs To Ensure Safety Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In Iran After Airstrikes

Various Sunni and Shia Muslim organisations of Kashmir have condemned the Israeli strikes in Iran in which two top generals and nuclear scientists of Iran were killed.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X @CM_JnK

Srinagar: In the aftermath of Israeli aerial strikes, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the well-being and safety of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran.

CM Omar Abdullah said on X, “Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure safety and well being of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students.”

Various Sunni and Shia Muslim organisations of Kashmir have condemned the Israeli strikes in Iran in which two top generals and nuclear scientists of Iran were killed.

Kashmir Valley has a good number of students studying medicine and other professions in Iran. In addition, a number of local doctors and engineers are working in Iran in various capacities.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows ‘Zero Tolerance’ After Cow Meat Thrown At Hanuman Mandir On...
article-image

The large Shia Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir has a deep affinity with Iranian Muslims, who are predominantly Shia Muslims.

A number of local religious organisations have organised meetings and gatherings to condemn the Israeli action against Iran. In condemnation of the Israeli action in Iran, both Sunni and Shia Muslims have voiced deep concern and condemned the development with one voice.

It must be mentioned here that almost all the high-ranking scholars of the Shia community belong to Iran, and their interpretation of religion is followed obediently by the Shia Muslims in India.

Any development happening in Iran is deeply followed by the Shia Muslims in Kashmir.

Read Also
Indore Honeymoon Murder: Victim's Kin Demand Narco Test On Wife, Lover To Uncover Conspiracy
article-image

Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals. The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

In retaliation, Iran has launched more than 100 drones towards Israel.

Several Arab countries issued strong condemnations of Israel's attack on Iran, and the US has called the attack a ‘unilateral action’, asserting that America had no involvement.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate