Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows ‘Zero Tolerance’ After Cow Meat Thrown At Hanuman Mandir On Eid In Dhubri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Assam's Dhubri | X @himantabiswa

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Assam's Dhubri after communal violence took place following the incident where cow meat was thrown at Hanuman Mandir on the festival of Eid.

During his visit, Sarma asked law enforcement officers to follow "zero tolerance" against elements who desecrated temples, Naamghars and sacred places.

He further stated that those involved would not be spared.

I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars and sacred spaces.



The incident of throwing beef at the town’s Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED. pic.twitter.com/yeSUg9HKCf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

"I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town's Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED," Sarma wrote in a post on X.

In a later post on X, the CM stated that he would guard the Hanuman Baba temple all night long if it was needed.

"This time on Eid, some anti-social elements committed a disgusting and condemnable crime by throwing cow meat in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri! If required on the coming Eid, I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long," the post read.

What transpired in Dhubri during Bakri Eid and how are we responding to the situation.



We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of Law and Order in the district and defeat all communal forces. pic.twitter.com/d2pWNam0OX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

Earlier on June 11, the CM visited the 450-year-old Khatara Satra in Darrang, which is one of the oldest Satras in Assam. The Satra, established by Shri Shri Lechakonia Gobinda Ata, is a leading centre for research and promotion of Sattriya culture. During his visit, CM Sarma offered his prayers and emphasised the importance of preserving Assam's cultural heritage.

He stated that the Satras are the flagbearers and protectors of the state's tradition and that his government has taken decisive steps to defend their sanctity.

The CM highlighted that the Satras have been subjected to unchecked encroachment over the decades, but his government is committed to stopping this.

He assured that the government will take necessary measures to protect the Satras and preserve their cultural significance.

In a post on X, CM Sarma shared, "Offered my prayers at the Khatara Satra in Darrang, established by Shri Shri Lechakonia Gobinda Ata. One of the oldest Satras in Assam, this 450-year-old institution is a leading centre for research and promotion of Sattriya culture. The soul of Assam lives in our Satras - the flagbearers and protectors of our tradition. Over the decades, they have been subjected to unchecked encroachment, but this stops now. Our government has taken decisive steps to defend its sanctity."

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.