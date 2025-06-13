 IAF's Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Punjab's Pathankot (VIDEO)
Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter made an emergency landing in Haler village under the jurisdiction of Naglpur Police Station in Punjab's Pathankot district on Friday morning. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported in the incident. However, the reason for the emergency landing remains unclear.

The Indian Air Force has released no official statement regarding the incident.

A video of the Apache helicopter's emergency landing has also surfaced, recorded by a bystander at the scene. The footage clearly shows the helicopter making the emergency landing, with a crowd of onlookers present, some of whom were seen filming the incident.

The landing was necessitated by a technical fault. Two pilots were on board the aircraft, which was on a routine training flight from Sarsawa Air Force Station to Hathnikund Barrage. Upon receiving reports of the emergency landing, Chilkaana police and the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), along with a team, arrived at the scene.

