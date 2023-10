Udhampur school bus incident | ANI

Visuals have been surfacing on X of a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the news agency ANI, seven students suffered injuries after a school bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Udhampur, today, says SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar, J&K.

#WATCH | Seven students suffered injuries after a school bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Udhampur, today, says SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar, J&K. pic.twitter.com/3c5VRgsJiT — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023

This is a developing story, details awaited.

