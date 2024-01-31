Jharkhand Public Service Commission To Open Registration For 342 Civil Service Positions Tomorrow

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to commence the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 on February 1, 2024.

JPSC will use this exam to occupy 342 positions in various Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies within the Jharkhand government.

The application process will commence on February 1, 2024, and individuals can submit their applications through the online portal until February 29, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The JPSC Preliminary examination is set to begin on March 17, 2024.

Fees

Applicants belonging to the general, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories must submit a fee of Rs 100, whereas those in the reserved category are required to pay Rs 50.

The eligibility criteria for Jharkhand Combined Civil Services include the following: - Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree - Age Limit: - UR: 21-35 years - EBC/BC: 21-37 years - Female: 21-38 years - SC/ST: 21-40 years - PwD/Ex-Servicemen: 21-45 years

To apply for the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2024, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Go to jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the Online Application tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link (active from Feb 1).

Step 4: Register and complete the application process.

Step 5: Upload required documents, pay the fee, and submit.

Step 6: Print a copy for your records.