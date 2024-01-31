 Jharkhand Public Service Commission To Open Registration For 342 Civil Service Positions Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand Public Service Commission To Open Registration For 342 Civil Service Positions Tomorrow

Jharkhand Public Service Commission To Open Registration For 342 Civil Service Positions Tomorrow

The application process will commence on February 1, 2024, and individuals can submit their applications through the online portal until February 29, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to commence the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 on February 1, 2024.

JPSC will use this exam to occupy 342 positions in various Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies within the Jharkhand government.

The application process will commence on February 1, 2024, and individuals can submit their applications through the online portal until February 29, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The JPSC Preliminary examination is set to begin on March 17, 2024.

Read Also
Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Exam Calendar For 2024–25
article-image

Fees

Applicants belonging to the general, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories must submit a fee of Rs 100, whereas those in the reserved category are required to pay Rs 50.

The eligibility criteria for Jharkhand Combined Civil Services include the following: - Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree - Age Limit: - UR: 21-35 years - EBC/BC: 21-37 years - Female: 21-38 years - SC/ST: 21-40 years - PwD/Ex-Servicemen: 21-45 years

To apply for the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2024, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Go to jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the Online Application tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link (active from Feb 1).

Step 4: Register and complete the application process.

Step 5: Upload required documents, pay the fee, and submit.

Step 6: Print a copy for your records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Public Service Commission To Open Registration For 342 Civil Service Positions Tomorrow

Jharkhand Public Service Commission To Open Registration For 342 Civil Service Positions Tomorrow

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 269 Vacancies Announced, Online Registration Opens On Feb 1

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 269 Vacancies Announced, Online Registration Opens On Feb 1

London Business School Announces Launch Of One-Year MBA Program In 2025, Full Details Inside

London Business School Announces Launch Of One-Year MBA Program In 2025, Full Details Inside

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2024 Begin Tomorrow: Key Guidelines

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2024 Begin Tomorrow: Key Guidelines

SSC Steno Grade C & D: Candidates To Submit Post Preferences By Feb 2, 2024

SSC Steno Grade C & D: Candidates To Submit Post Preferences By Feb 2, 2024