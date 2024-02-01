Jharkhand Public Service Commission Opens Registration for 342 Civil Service Posts

Representative Image |

Registration for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination 2024 is now open through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). Candidates can visit the JPSC official website at jpsc.gov.in to complete the JPSC application form 2024. The application must be completed by February 29th.

A total of 342 different posts, such as tax officer, jail superintendent, probation officer, labor superintendent, etc., are up for grabs with the JPSC recruiting drive. On March 17, the JPSC Civil Services preliminary test is expected to start.

How to register for the 2024 JPSC Civil Services Exam

Applicants can apply for JPSC recruitment 2024 by following the instructions provided below.

Go to jpsc.gov.in, the official website of the JPSC.

Navigate to the online application tab on the homepage.

Select the application link for the Civil Services Exam 2024.

Complete the registration form by providing the necessary

Fill out the application and log in using the credentials you created during registration.

Send in the necessary paperwork and pay the application cost.

Fill out the JPSC registration form, submit it, and print a copy for your records.

Application Fees

A Rs 100 application fee must be paid by candidates from the Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories. Applicants who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories, however, must pay Rs 50.