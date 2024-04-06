Jharkhand Polytechnic 2024 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Exam Details, Important Guidelines, And More

Jharkhand Polytechnic 2024 Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines | Representative Image

The Jharkhand Polytechnic 2024 exam is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 7, 2024. Candidates who have yet to download their hall tickets can do so by visiting the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Polytechnic Exam 2024 will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will be conducted in offline mode. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) totaling 150 marks.

As part of the Jharkhand PECE 2024 examination process, candidates are advised to follow specific guidelines to ensure a smooth conduct of the exam. It is essential for candidates to reach the exam center at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Moreover, they must carry their Jharkhand Polytechnic Admit Card 2024 along with a valid photo ID proof for verification purposes.

It is crucial to note that electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall and must not be brought to the examination premises. Adhering to these guidelines will help candidates avoid any inconvenience during the examination.

The last date to download the Jharkhand PECE 2024 admit card is set for April 7, 2024. The examination itself will be held on the same day, April 7, 2024.

The Jharkhand PECE Result 2024 is expected to be declared in April. Following the announcement of results, candidates will be invited to participate in the Jharkhand PECE counseling process.