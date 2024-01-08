JEECUP 2024 Registration Opens: UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Dates Announced

Representative Image |

JEECUP 2024 Registration Commences Today: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, known as JEECUP, is set to kick off the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic on January 8.

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in once the process commences. The deadline for application submission is February 29.

The UP Polytechnic entrance examination is conducted at the state level for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Scheduled from March 16 to March 22, 2024, candidates will receive their admit cards on March 10, providing details on the exact date, time, and reporting time for the examination.

The answer key for JEECUP 2024 will be available on the website on March 27. Candidates have until March 30 to submit any objections to the preliminary answer key.

The results of the entrance examination are slated to be announced on April 8.

Here are the steps to apply for JEECUP 2024

1. Visit the official examination website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Access the registration link provided on the home page.

3. Complete the registration process.

4. Log in and fill out the application form.

5. Make the necessary payment for the application fee, upload documents, and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

For more information, candidates can refer to the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.