Jharkhand Governor Urges Students To 'Beat Exam Stress With Effective Daily Routine'

Representative Image

In a proactive initiative to combat exam stress, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan is championing the cause of a disciplined daily routine for students. The governor, accompanied by students and educators, recently tuned in to the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Raj Bhavan. Following the program, Radhakrishnan engaged with students, highlighting the significance of drawing valuable insights for both teachers and parents on supporting children during examinations.

Insights from National Leaders

"Teachers and parents gained valuable insights from the program on how to support children during examinations," remarked Radhakrishnan, underlining the omnipresence of stress in everyone's life. His call to action encourages students to combat stress through a disciplined daily routine, emphasizing the timely completion of tasks. Radhakrishnan further advised students to delve deeply into subjects and cultivate writing habits, which he believes can significantly boost confidence levels.

As the education community embraces insights from national leaders, the focus on routine and comprehensive understanding emerges as a crucial strategy in the battle against exam-related stress. Radhakrishnan's proactive stance aligns with a broader effort to promote holistic well-being and effective study habits among students.

(Inputs from PTI)