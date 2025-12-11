 Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate

Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate

SNMMCH in Dhanbad cancelled the MBBS admission of a UP candidate for submitting a fake EWS certificate. The college filed an FIR after Giridih authorities confirmed the certificate had been cancelled. The student had secured admission through NEET’s EWS quota. This is the second admission cancellation at SNMMCH in the 2025–26 session.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhanbad: The admission of an MBBS candidate from Uttar Pradesh was cancelled by the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) here for allegedly submitting a fake Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, officials said.

SNMMCH admission in-charge, Dr Ganesh Kumar, told PTI on Wednesday that the admission of the Maharajganj resident has been terminated.

"We have also lodged an FIR in Saraidhela police station against the candidate," Kumar said.

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
US Approves $686 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Package For Pakistan To Boost Counterterrorism & Safety
US Approves $686 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Package For Pakistan To Boost Counterterrorism & Safety
SC Permits Ashish Mishra To Stay In Lakhimpur Kheri From Dec 25–Jan 1 Amid Ongoing Trial Proceedings
SC Permits Ashish Mishra To Stay In Lakhimpur Kheri From Dec 25–Jan 1 Amid Ongoing Trial Proceedings
Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 3 People Killed, 13 Injured In Ayodhya Car-Tractor Crash
Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 3 People Killed, 13 Injured In Ayodhya Car-Tractor Crash
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna

The aspirant had got admission at SNMMCH on December 4 through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) under EWS quota.

"He completed his education from Maharajganj district of UP, but during admission at SNMMCH, he submitted an EWS certificate issued by the circle office of Giridih district in Jharkhand," the official said.

Read Also
CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Smart Prep & Revision Strategies
article-image

"The Giridih circle office on Tuesday informed us that the EWS certificate of the candidate had already been cancelled on December 5 after scrutiny," Kumar said.

Kumar said the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECE) officials have been informed about vacant seats in the institution, following the cancellation of admission.

The SNMMCH has 100 MBBS seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The medical college authorities informed that this was the second instance of an MBBS aspirant's admission being cancelled during the 2025-26 session.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra Schools Get Safer: CCTV Cameras Installed In Over 89,000 Institutions, Further...

Maharashtra Schools Get Safer: CCTV Cameras Installed In Over 89,000 Institutions, Further...

Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data...

Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data...

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete