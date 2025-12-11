Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhanbad: The admission of an MBBS candidate from Uttar Pradesh was cancelled by the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) here for allegedly submitting a fake Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, officials said.

SNMMCH admission in-charge, Dr Ganesh Kumar, told PTI on Wednesday that the admission of the Maharajganj resident has been terminated.

"We have also lodged an FIR in Saraidhela police station against the candidate," Kumar said.

About The Case

The aspirant had got admission at SNMMCH on December 4 through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) under EWS quota.

"He completed his education from Maharajganj district of UP, but during admission at SNMMCH, he submitted an EWS certificate issued by the circle office of Giridih district in Jharkhand," the official said.

"The Giridih circle office on Tuesday informed us that the EWS certificate of the candidate had already been cancelled on December 5 after scrutiny," Kumar said.

Kumar said the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECE) officials have been informed about vacant seats in the institution, following the cancellation of admission.

The SNMMCH has 100 MBBS seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The medical college authorities informed that this was the second instance of an MBBS aspirant's admission being cancelled during the 2025-26 session.

