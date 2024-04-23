Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Prelims Result Announced, Around 7000 Students Declared Pass

Result Representative Image | Freepik

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination - 2023 final results have been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). Those who have passed the preliminary exam will be able to take the main exam, which will take place between June 22 and June 24, 2024.

The official website, jpsc.gov.in, provides the results for all students who took the exam.

Number of students who passed



7,011 out of the 3.2 lakh students who took the exam this year were declared pass candidates. Only 5,130 candidates were supposed to be chosen for the Mains exam according to the criteria, however 7,011 people were proclaimed pass in the preliminary exams since many competitors received equal grades in every category.

How to check?

-Go to jpsc.gov.in, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's official website.

-Search for the JPSC Prelims Result 2023 tab, or something similar, on the homepage and click on it.

-On the screen, a PDF file with the candidates' roll number and results will display.

-Download the outcome and print it out on an A4 piece of paper for your records.



The JPSC has also declared the qualifying scores for each category. The cut-off points were 246 for the unreserved, backward class, very backward class, and economically weaker section; 236 for the scheduled caste (SC), and 224 for the scheduled tribe (ST).

This year, the preliminary test was held on March 17 at 834 locations around the state's cities.