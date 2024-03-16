 Jharkhand Cabinet Approves School Bag Scheme for 37 Lakh Students in Government Schools
PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
The Jharkhand Cabinet on Saturday approved the proposal to provide school bags to over 37 lakh students studying in Classes 1-8 in government schools.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said the state government has approved Rs 57.06 crore for the project.

“All students between Class-1 and Class-8 would be provided school bags annually. The cost of bags will range from Rs 140 to Rs 160 each,” she said.

As many as 53 proposals were cleared during the cabinet meeting, including sanctioning Rs 50 crore for the Jharkhand Millet Mission.

“Under the mission, millet cultivation area will be increased to five lakh hectares from the current area of 40,000 hectares,” Dadel said.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the Kisan Samriddhi Yojana (2023-24). 

