Jhalawar Medical College HOD Faces Harassment Allegations, Probe Initiated

Jhalawar Medical College | Instagram/@jmc.jhalawar

In a shocking incident at Jhalawar Medical College, Rajasthan, a first-year female student has come forward, accusing Dr Srikant Shete, the head of the physiology department, of harassment, inappropriate touching, and pressuring her for friendship.

Following the student's mother’s complaint email and a subsequent written complaint by the student herself, a five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the allegations.

Dr Shiv Bhagwan Sharma, the college's principal, informed, "A complaint came for sure; some student lodged a complaint, and an investigation is underway. The Women's Harassment Committee is conducting the inquiry. To avoid affecting the investigation, Dr. Shete has been sent to the Government Directory of Medical Education."

According to media reports, the student alleged that Dr Shete frequently called her to his chamber, spoke to her in double-meaning phrases, stared at her, and touched her inappropriately. She further alleged that the HOD forced her to remove her apron and, when she resisted, began harassing and making jokes about her in front of other students.

Dr Shete refused to comment to The Free Press Journal stating that his joining process is not yet complete.