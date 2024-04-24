JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2024 To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.ac.in soon; Check Expected Cut-Off

representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the April session of JEE Main today. As per media reports, the results were supposed to be released last night but have been delayed due to some technical issues.

As soon as the results are released, they will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. The Agency has already released the final answer key, where they dropped four questions. Once the results are out, the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Rank holders, and state-wise toppers will also be declared.

JEE Main was conducted in two rounds this year - January and April. If a candidate has appeared in both sessions, the best of the candidate's scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list. To check their results, students will need their application number, password, and a security pin.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a crucial step for admission into engineering colleges in India and serves as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.

Here are the expected cutoffs for JEE Main 2024 for IIITs by category:

• General: 88+ percentile

• OBC: 75+ percentile

• EWS: 75+ percentile

• SC: 45+ percentile

To check your scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "result" link.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

4. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

5. Submit and download the result for future reference.

Last year, the results were declared on April 29 for the exams conducted between April 6-12.