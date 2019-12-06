JEE Mains admit card to be released today; check at jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for joint entrance exam (JEE) mains today. Candidates will be able to download their admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2020 examination will be conducted from 6 to 11 January.

The NTA is an independent testing organisation under the Society Registration Act 1860 for conducting efficient, transparent and international standards tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admissions to premier higher education institutions.

Steps to download JEE Main Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the NTA's official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JEE website and registration' tab

Step 3: Click on the tab that reads 'Engineering'

Step 4: Candidates will have to click on 'JEE Main 2020 Admit Card' under the News and Events section

Step 5: A new window will open

Step 6: Candidates will have to enter their respective registration number, password, and other credentials

Step 7: Admit card of the individual will appear on the screen