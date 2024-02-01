 JEE Mains 2024: Exam Ends Today, Check Tentative Result Date
Get the latest updates on JEE Mains 2024 exam conclusion and tentative result date. Stay informed about the provisional answer key release and result computation process.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is set to conclude today, February 1. The examination, held in two shifts, saw the participation of over 14 lakh students in Session 1. The last shift is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

NTA is poised to release the provisional answer key shortly after the conclusion of the exam. Following this, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections. The final answer key and results will be based on the valid objections raised during this process.

In Session 1, JEE Mains took place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and 1st Feb, with multiple shifts to accommodate the large number of candidates.

JEE Mains 2024 Official announcement result date

The official announcement states that JEE Mains results are scheduled to be released on February 12, 2024. The provisional answer key is expected to be available for review within the next week. NTA allows a 2-3 day window for candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

article-image

The evaluation process for B.E/B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will involve using final answer keys, and raw marks will be considered for result computation. For multi-shift papers, the raw marks obtained in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA scores.

