JEE Mains 2022 aspirants tweeting endlessly, asking for four attempts

#FourAttemptsForJEEMains2022 is making rounds on the social media platform Twitter. JEE Mains aspirants are using the hashtag, demanding four attempts for JEE Mains 2022.

Some aspirants, among many, are writing to the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking an announcement or notice regarding a fair number of attempts.

Agastya, a JEE aspirant on Twitter, wrote, "NTA decided to conduct four attempts even before the second wave came, and even the board exams got canceled in 2021. Now we are having 2 CBSE term exams, practical exams, and even projects. The report says that we will be having only 2 JEE attempts with boards lying in between them. Technically, it will be counted as a single attempt only, which will be really unfair,"

He further requested NTA to conduct JEE Mains four times.

Similarly, Navneet Pandey, another JEE aspirant, wrote, "1st attempt should be in may if there are only 2 attempts. How can students appear in JEE just before their boards? 2nd attempt should be conducted after boards, and there should be at least 15 days gap.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:57 PM IST