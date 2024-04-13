JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Released; How To Check? | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 Main Session 2 Paper 1 answer key on April 12. On the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, applicants who took the engineering entrance exam can get the JEE Main 2024 preliminary answer key. By tomorrow, April 14, applicants can submit their challenges online if they disagree with the answers in the preliminary answer key. After considering the concerns raised by the applicants, the NTA will release the final JEE Main 2024 answer key.

Application Fees

Those who like to contest the JEE Main 2024 provisional answer keys must pay an online non-refundable fee of Rs 200.

On the basis of the objections made and confirmed in the final answer key, the JEE Main 2024 results are expected to be announced soon.

How to check?

-Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the "Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for Answer Key Challenge for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (April 2024) of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)" link on the webpage.

-The screen will open a PDF. Examine the data that is on display.

-Select the hyperlink labelled "JEE(Main) 2024 Session-2 Answer Key Challenge."

-There will be a pop-up window. After entering your login details, press the submit button.

-The screen will display the JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2024 for Session 2 Paper 1.

-If you find a mistake in an answer in the key, raise complaints.

On April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam was given out at different examination locations around the nation.