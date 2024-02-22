JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: Check BPlanning and BArch Results Date and Time at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Pixabay

Candidates for JEE Main Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) are getting closer to the much-anticipated moment as the National Testing Agency (NTA) gets ready to release the results. It is anticipated that the results would be announced on the official website, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Here's how candidates can check their scores:

Date and Time for JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024:

Date:

The results for JEE Main Paper 2 examinations, encompassing BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B), are anticipated to be released by the end of February 2024.

Time:

The exact time for the release of results will be notified on the official website closer to the date.

How to Check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their JEE Main 2024 results for Paper 2A and 2B:

Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link for JEE Main BArch or BPlanning result 2024.

Enter your application number and date of birth as per your registration details.

After submitting the login credentials, the JEE Main 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your scores carefully and proceed to download the scorecard for future reference.

Read Also 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Missing From Bhopal Found In Mumbai

The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, 2024, with a significant number of candidates participating. Out of 74,002 applicants, approximately 75% appeared for the exam, demonstrating the high stakes and competitiveness of the JEE Main.

For further updates and notifications regarding the result declaration, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA JEE Main.