JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Results OUT, Scorecards To Be Released On April 25 By NTA

representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 results on April 25, as per the official annoucement. The results of the engineering entrance exam will be available at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Even though the provisional answer key was already released, the final answer key will be published before the JEE Main Session 2 results on the official website. After the release of the scorecards, the NTA will announce the All India ranks for JEE Main 2024.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam earlier this month from April 4 to 12, across 319 cities in India and 22 cities outside India. The exam was conducted in two sessions – January and April, with over 24 lakh registrations received for both sessions.

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results and download the score card available on the homepage.

Fill in the login credentials and submit it

Your results will appear on the screen.

Save and download the result for future reference.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI), has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Societies Registration Act (1860), as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustaining premier organisation for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardised tests to assess the competency of candidates for the admission in higher education institutions, with a mission to improve equity and quality in education.