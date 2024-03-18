JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slips Soon To Be Release

Candidates who are aiming to appear for the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam, which is set to take place in April, are eagerly anticipating the availability of their exam city slips. These important documents, to be provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will contain vital information about their assigned examination centre. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam city slip will soon be available for download on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Exam Schedule:

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15, 2024.

Exams will be conducted in two shifts:

- First shift: 9 am to noon

- Second shift: 3 pm to 6 pm

How to Download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Look for the link or section related to the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam city slip, usually available on the homepage or under "Latest News" or "Important Announcements".

Click on the provided link to access the download portal.

Log in using your JEE Main application number and password or other required credentials.

Once logged in, your exam city slip details will be displayed.

Review the information for accuracy.

Click on "Download" or "Print" to save or print the slip.

Keep the exam city slip safe for future reference and planning regarding your exam centre location.

Read Also Global Study Trend: Germany Soars As Top Destination For Indian Students

Candidates are strongly advised to carefully adhere to these steps in order to guarantee that they obtain all the essential information required for their JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination.

