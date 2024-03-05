JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key Out At nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here | representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently made available the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 paper 2 on March 4th. Candidates can check the answer key at nta.ac.in.

With the release of the answer key, the NTA is also expected to declare the result of the JEE Main BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) session 1 soon. The outcome of the first paper's examination was disclosed earlier this month.

To view the JEE Main BArch result for 2024, candidates must have their JEE application number and password. The result will show the candidate's information and the scores they achieved in the BArch and BPlanning exams.

Direct link to the answer key.

Here are the steps to download the result from the official website:

Visit the official website for JEE Main 2024 at nta.ac.in.

Look for the link to the updated JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result on the homepage.

Enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on your screen.

The JEE Main paper 2A and 2B scorecards will then be accessible on your screen.

The JEE Mains session 1 paper 2 examination took place on February 24th, between 3 pm and 6 pm. During the first session, out of the total 74,002 registered candidates, 55,493 actually participated, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 75 percent.