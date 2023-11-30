 JEE Main 2024 Correction Window To Open From December 6
NTA has also extended the deadline for JEE Main applications in addition to this.

Sunidhi FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The correction date for the Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) 2024 application form has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As of December 6, candidates can make changes to their JEE Main application. Corrections must be made by December 8th. NTA has also extended the deadline for JEE Main applications in addition to this. Currently, candidates have until December 4 at 9 PM to submit their online JEE Main forms. Nevertheless, December 4 through 11:55 PM is the final day and time to pay the JEE registration fee.

The official website will soon be updated with the information that applicants can change in their JEE Main application form.

Candidates must register on the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, in order to apply for JEE Main 2024. Applicants must choose their preferred registration method during the registration process, which can be an ABC ID, PAN, Aadhar enrollment number, or passport. They will receive a JEE Main registration number and password on their registered email address and mobile phone after completing the registration form and submitting it with the necessary data. 

How to fill application form?

Applicants must fill out the application and log in using their registration information in order to finish the application process. In addition, scanned copies of their records and photos must be uploaded. Lastly, candidates have to use UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking to pay the JEE Main fees for 2024.

By the second week of January 2024, candidates will be informed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) of the chosen city following the conclusion of the application process. The candidates who have registered will then receive their JEE Main admit card three days before the exam date.

