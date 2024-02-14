JEE Main 2024: 23 Candidates Achieve 100 Percentile, Including 3 from Maharashtra

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the scorecards for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Conducted for the BE and BTech papers, the session 1 results were released alongside the release of the toppers list on February 13, 2024.

While 23 students have reached the 100 percentile this time, there is no female candidate with a perfect score. Among state toppers, the only female topper is Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat who bagged the top spot with an NTA score of 99.99.

Telangana has the highest number of 100 percentiles (7), followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan which have three 100 percentiles. Delhi and Haryana have two 100 percentilers, and one each from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka.



Here’s what toppers have to say:



Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar a 100 percentiler from Maharashtra claimed that his parents had no idea what JEE was until he explained it. "It was shocking for me as well as for my parents. While it did feel a little strange at first, my parents' reaction changed as I explained to them what and how much this matters,” he said.

Asking about his future goals Gajare says, “Currently, my focus is on acing my 12th board examination and preparing for JEE Advanced.”

This year, NTA held the first session of JEE Main 2024 from January 24 to February 1 in which out of the 12,21,615 students enrolling for JEE Main paper 1, as many as 11,70,036 students showed up.

Another 100 percentiler from Kota, Rajasthan named Ishaan Gupta expressed his joy stating, "It makes me feel proud and boosted up. I aim to excel in my JEE Advance ahead."

While Ishaan committed 8 to 10 hours each day to self-study, he claimed to have cut himself off from social media distractions except for YouTube, which he believes is good if used wisely. " I had blocked all other apps to stay focused," he said, adding that he also participates in extracurricular sports like badminton to reduce stress.

Meet Parekh, a 100 percentiler from Gujarat spoke on how he managed stress with his friends playing an important role in it. "I used to talk to my friends every day for half an hour and just talked about random topics to divert my mind from the exam stress," he said.

Looking ahead, Parekh is aiming to pursue a career in the field of computer science and is currently getting ready to take the JEE Mains Advance exam. He has expressed his ambition to study at one of the top IITs.



Furthermore, to ensure fairness in evaluating JEE Main 2024 results, the National Testing Agency will use a process called normalization. Since the exam took place over multiple days and sessions, this ensures that candidates will face similar difficulty levels. NTA will rank students based on their percentile scores, calculated using a predetermined formula.