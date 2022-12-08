JEE Main 2023: Exam dates not to be released this week, say reports |

National Testing Agency, NTA, is not going to start the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 this week, as confirmed by the Director-General of NTA, Vineet Joshi.

JEE Main 2023 dates are not going to be declared this week as well, he added.

JEE Main 2023 notification will be out on nta.ac.in and the registration process will be activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, according to some recent media reports the Ministry of Education may declare a fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET to avoid last minute hassles and confusion.

JEE Main is likely to be held two times next year, and the exact dates would be mentioned in the official notification.