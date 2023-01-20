JEE Main 2023 admit card released! Download January session hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
JEE Main 2023: Engineering aspirants can download by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. | FPJ
JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main 2023 admit card for the January session of the nationwide entrance exam.

Engineering aspirants can download by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule released by NTA, JEE Mains 2023 will now be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, and there will be no exam on February 27.

Only the second shift exam will be held for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) on January 28.

To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter the login information(application number, birthdate, and password) and the JEE Main 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 1 at centres located in 290 cities across the country and 25 cities outside India.

