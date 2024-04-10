JEE Advanced 2024 Registration Dates Revised; Window To Open From April 27th

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras announced a revision to the registration date for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2024 on April 10, 2024. According to the updated timetable, registration for JEE Advanced 2024 will now begin on April 27.

Previously, IIT Madras had slated the registration window for JEE Advanced 2024 from April 21 to 30. Eligible candidates who pass the JEE Main 2024 exams can apply for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam, conducted by IIT Madras, is scheduled for May 26. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The deadline for applying for JEE Advanced 2024 is May 7, with the payment deadline set for May 10. Admit cards for JEE Advanced 2024 will be available on the official website from May 17 to May 26, 2024.

Candidates who rank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE Main 2024 will qualify to apply for JEE Advanced 2024 and potentially secure admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programs at top engineering colleges.

To be eligible, candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are eligible for five years of age relaxation.