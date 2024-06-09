JEE Advanced 2024 AAT Registration Begins Today: Exam On June 1; Register Now

Representative Image | Pixabay

IIT Madras will begin the online registration for the JEE Advanced 2024 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) on June 9. Candidates can access the registration link on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is June 10, 2024. The JEE Advanced AAT 2024 exam is scheduled for June 12, 2024. This test is intended for candidates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced.

Key Dates for JEE Advanced AAT 2024:

- Registration Start Date: June 9, 2024

- Last Date to Apply: June 10, 2024

- Exam Date: June 12, 2024

- Result Announcement: June 14, 2024

How to Register for JEE Advanced AAT 2024:

1. Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JEE Advanced AAT registration 2024.

3. Enter the required details: JEE Advanced 2024 registration number, date of birth, mobile number, and email address.

4. Respond to the prompt “Are you interested in AAT 2024?” by clicking ‘Yes’.

5. Select your preferred exam center from the list provided.

6. Verify the information and submit the application form.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Must have qualified JEE Advanced 2024.

- Must meet other general academic eligibility requirements.

Exam Pattern:

- Mode: Online

- Duration: 3 hours

- Medium: English

- Sections:

- Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity

- Three-Dimensional Perception

- Geometrical Drawing

- Freehand Drawing

- Architectural Awareness

Syllabus:

- Freehand Drawing: Depicting objects in correct form and proportion.

- Geometrical Drawing: Involves lines, triangles, circles, and 3D objects.

- Three-Dimensional Perception: Understanding forms, color, volume, and orientation.

- Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity: Creativity and color application.

- Architectural Awareness: Knowledge of famous architectural creations.

Important Details:

- The JEE Advanced admit card will serve as the admit card for the AAT as well.

- The result will be available on June 15, 2024, on the official website.

- The cutoff marks will be determined based on various factors such as difficulty level, number of applicants, and previous trends.

- Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will handle the counselling and seat allotment process for the B.Arch programs offered at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT BHU.

Participating Institutes and Seat Matrix:

- IIT Kharagpur

- IIT Roorkee